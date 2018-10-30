Uzelac, Margaret; 98, of Lake Orion

Margaret Uzelac; of Lake Orion; age 98; passed away on October 27, 2018. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Milan Uzelac in 2006. She is the loving mother of Stanley (Marthe) Uzelac of Lake Orion, Jeanette (Thomas) Lacey of Lake Orion and Carolyn (Donald) Fielder of East Lansing; grandmother of Tamra Lacey, Brian Lacey, Monique Uzelac, Susan (Justin) Dawson, Jeffrey (Karen Garcia) Fielder, Christopher (Carley Paradise-Smith) Fielder and Elizabeth (Graham Middleton) Uzelac; and great grandmother of Brett Yeager, Emma Bunker-Uzelac, Helen Bunker-Uzelac, Wyatt Dawson, Maggie Dawson, Emily Dawson, Grace Dawson, Christopher E. Fielder and Harrison J. Fielder.

To her family and friends, Margaret was known as the “Gutsy Grandmother” for taking many grandchildren on several motorhome vacations. She was a good hearted person that considered her family above everything else, and together Margaret and Milan were proud to say that they had traveled the world to literally every continent. Margaret was a 50-year member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, was a 20-year resident of the Naples Land Yacht Harbor community, and thoroughly enjoyed playing Euchre with her friends at the Mercer Center in Oxford.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. In Margaret’s honor, memorials may be made to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. www.sparksgriffin.com