Twiley Kemp went to her heavenly home on Oct. 25, 2024 at age 83.

Twiley is preceded in death by her parents, Twiley L. Clark and Robert D. Clark, and husband, Kenneth Kemp.

Twiley was both a secretary and a receptionist at different times in her life. Primarily, she was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Twiley loved her two daughters and four grandsons. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family.

Twiley was one of the founding members of Divine Grace Lutheran Church of Lake Orion, where she was an active member and enjoyed singing in the choir. She also enjoyed traveling to explore her family roots. Twiley traveled to Vincennes, Indiana and Jackson Hole, Wyoming which were the birthplaces of her parents.

Twiley is survived by her daughters, Dawn Dean and Colene (Michael) Paselk; and her grandsons, Daniel (Kim) Brown; Christian, Nicholas, Steven Paselk and great-grandson Nathaniel Brown.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Divine Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Orion. The family received friends at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.