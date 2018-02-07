Township of Orion ZBA – Public Hearing Feb. 26, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2018-05: Admiral Real Estate, LLC, 799 Lapeer Rd, 09-11-477-033

The petitioner is requesting nine (9) variances, from Sign Ordinance No. 153, Section 7, Non-Residential Wall & Ground Sign, GB

1 1. A variance allowing seven (7) additional wall signs above the allowed one (1) per establishment. 2 2. A 74.77 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 13.88 sq. ft. to construct an 88.65 sq. ft. wall sign on the North facing canopy. 3 3. A 74.77 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 13.88 sq. ft. to construct an 88.65 sq. ft. wall sign on the South facing canopy. 4 4. An 18.45 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 3.43 sq. ft. to construct a 21.88 sq. ft. wall sign on the Southeast facing canopy. 5 5. An 18.45 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 3.43 sq. ft. to construct a 21.88 sq. ft. wall sign on the Southwest facing canopy.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion