There’s a cost for elections

The election will be over by the time this letter is presented. I’d like to congratulate the citizens of the Village of Lake Orion for their energy and passion for the subject of the election!

I wish that enthusiasm would be present at all times for our community. If you were to review our citizens involvement in our public village meetings, you would be shocked by the lack of attendance.

Matt Pfeiffer, in last week’s paper, wrote about the openness of the public meetings, but if none, or just a couple, citizens attend it just shows our apathy in the operation of our local government.

I believe that if you were to review the public hearings before the adoption of Ordinance 36.05 on Jan. 13, 2020 that you would find few, if any, comments regarding the acceptance of that ordinance.

Mr. Pfeiffer also mentioned the cost of this election, which is real. Last year I presented a similar certified petition to the village clerk, who then gave it to the interim village manager who placed the issue on the next village council agenda per the guidance of the village charter.

The council briefly debated the subject and decided to receive and file and do nothing.

Speaking of cost, yes there is a cost for elections, but how about the cost of the suit filed by the village and the DDA trying to stifle this election. These legal cost will continue to grow in that the final judgement has yet to be filed.

In the spirit of transparency, all cost associated with these legal proceedings must be made public and the authorizing parties held responsible.

Harry Stephen

Lake Orion