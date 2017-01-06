The Year In Review – Part 2

Year In Review: July 1 to December 31, 2016

This week, The Lake Orion Review looks back at some of the stories that shaped the Lake Orion community in the second half of 2016.

These are some of the top news, business, sports and school highlights and the community events that affected the Orion area in 2016.

So, without further ado, this is the news that was…

July 6

Clergy, Cops and Beer has successful inaugural event: This year’s first annual Clergy, Cops, and Beer event was Saturday in downtown Lake Orion. The event, held in the street in front of 51 North, benefited Lake Orion United Methodist Church, the Lake Orion Police Department’s Kids and Kops Charity and The Daisy Project, which funds the special needs playground equipment at Friendship Park.

No mountain too high for Heath: Former Dragons’ star imparts will to campers: Former Lake Orion football player and current NFL Dallas Cowboy Jeff Heath returned to the Dragon football field to host his football camp last week.

Grand Princess docked during some festivities: Cruise ship suffered some mechanical bugs: The Grand Princess, booked for several cruises, ran into some unexplained mechanical glitches and wound up spending most of the scheduled American Summer events docked up.

Thursday’s cruise, a fundraiser for Lake Orion Fireworks, was halted shortly after it began, having to be pulled to the docks.

July 13

Police chase ends in deadly car crash, Driver to be charged with homicide: A 75-year-old Independence Twp. man was killed after his vehicle was struck by a motorist attempting to flee from Sheriff’s deputies following a prescription fraud arrest on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a report of prescription fraud at the CVS Pharmacy off Baldwin Road around 7:45 p.m. July 7.

Deputies noticed a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban fleeing from the parking lot, pursued the vehicle, which was registered as stolen out of Pontiac, and attempted to make a traffic stop but the Suburban fled.

Human rights resolution adopted: The LGBT community in the Orion Township area came away satisfied after the July 5 Township meeting. The group has been lobbying for a Human Rights ordinance making it illegal to discriminate against anyone, namely those in its group. The township board approved a resolution that forbids discrimination of any kind.

July 20

District honored for academic success, financial accountability: Lake Orion Community Schools received a nice honor recently, being recognized by the Michigan Department of Education as a Notably Successful school district. LOCS is one of 58 districts in the state to meet the criteria for the award, which consists of high absolute performance, growth or special Above Average Academic Performance standard.

Pokemon GO craze sweeps through LO: It’s a worldwide phenomenon that has people out and about walking, meeting people, and definitely killing their phone battery. And while it is not all fun and games, a lot of Lake Orion is enjoying the positives associated with Pokemon GO.

July 27

Teacher concessions result in agreement: LOEA agrees to open contract, pay freezes to financially help district: With the upcoming school year just around the corner, the Lake Orion School District and its teachers agreed on a “letter of agreement,” which consists of teachers accepting various concessions.

The terms in the agreement last for the duration of the school year, through June 30, 2017. At that time, the full contract will be open.

Nail polish bandits identified with help of social media: A Utica man has been arrested and charged with stealing a large amount of nail polish bottles from the CVS store on Broadway in Lake Orion.

According to Lake Orion Chief Jerry Narsh, Derek Michael-Herbert Hill, a 26-year-old resident of Utica, and a female accomplice stole about 180 bottles of nail polish worth about $1,600 in two trips to the CVS in December of 2015 and January of this year.

Aug. 3

School board spots up for grab: The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education has four openings and five candidates are vying for the spots. Current board members Birgit McQuiston and Scott Taylor are seeking re-election for their seats, while Deborah Porter and Connie Meech are not. Meech, who initially filed, withdrew on July 29.

Entering the racea are community members Nathan Butki, Dana Mermell and Sean Wightman. Bailey Lambert, who had filed mid-July, also withdrew on July 29.

Bragging social media post connects suspect who fled police on motorcycle: A Rochester Hills man is facing a five year felony for something he may have been able to get away with had he not bragged about the incident on social media.

Mike Brown, 33, encountered the Lake Orion Police Department on the morning of July 2, 2016 at about 2:15 a.m. outside of the Sagebrush Cantina on Broadway Street.

Brown was seen on surveillance video aboard his motorcycle and he began brake torquing (doing a burnout).

Had Brown not taken to social media several days later that may have been the end of it.

On July 4, Lake Orion Police investigators received a screen shot image of a Facebook post from a person who claimed he was driving a motorcycle that fled Lake Orion Police, in addition, the post provided information about the crime that, according to Chief Narsh, only the officer and the rider would know. Based on this information, officers located the poster and obtained evidence to connect him to the crime

Late night condo fire serves as a good reminder for fire safety: In the early morning hours on Monday, the Orion Township Fire Department responded to the report of a condo on fire in the 1900 block of Country Lane near Joslyn and Scripps. “Fire drills are not just meant for school, they’re hugely important in the home…you’ll drastically increase your chances of getting out of the house with the most important thing, your life and the life of your children,” said Robert Smith, Orion Township Fire Chief.

LOHS grad drafted by Giants: Nick Deeg is quickly finding out what the minor league grind is all about. The Lake Orion High School graduate is spending eight hours each day in baseball-related activities.

Deeg was drafted in June by the San Francisco Giants and now resides with the organization’s Rookie League team in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Efforts being made to collect overdue fines: According to the Orion Township Public Library, in an effort to ensure they are maximizing use of public tax dollars, the Library Board of Trustees analyzed their finances and discovered there is over $40,000 in outstanding fines and fees that are owed by patrons of the library.

Aug. 10

Voters say yes to safety and schools, select GOP winners: The Aug. 2 election brought a trio of yes votes from Orion voters, with both public safety millages and the Building and Site Sinking Fund for Lake Orion Community Schools all passing.

LOCS Sinking Fund passes: Voters passed a building and sinking fund tax proposal last Tuesday with a 57 percent favorable vote. The tax lasts for the next ten years, and will cost the owner of a $200,000 home about $200 per year.

Aug. 17

Carpenter’s library bestowed ‘Model 21st Century’ honor: For its efforts in incorporating technology and collaboration into its curriculum, Carpenter Elementary Library has been honored with the distinction of “Model 21st Century School Library,” the first of its kind in Michigan.

Wild weather, wild times at Wildwood: Neither the intense, sporadic downpours, nor the clinging, often breath-sucking humidity, dampened the enthusiasm of those at the Wildwood Music Festival last Saturday.

The festival helps raise money and awareness for Lions Club programs, which help combat blindness, provide leader dogs and free eye care, among other charitable causes.

Overdoses, fear of synthetic drugs rising: In the past two weeks, firefighters have responded to nearly a half-dozen overdoses, all from opioid drugs. Four of the most recent have involved both males and females, all of whom have been in their twenties. There have been 40 documented overdoses in the township in 2016.





Aug. 24

Murder suspect, missing child found in Orion: A Port Huron man suspected of killing his wife and fleeing with their five-year-old son is in custody after authorities, including the Oakland County Sheriff’s SWAT team, apprehended the man in Orion Township early Sunday morning.

Douglas Edwin Ball, Jr., 39, was the person of interest in the homicide of Lydia Rose Ball, 30, also of Port Huron.

Run helps to honor ‘A Mother’s Wish’: Former LO teacher Kathy Luby had the wish to “pay forward” the support she received during her own battle with breast cancer by helping others afflicted with the disease. The sixth annual 5K/10K Run/Walk for A Mother’s Wish is Sept. 17.

Kent requests recount for house representative seat: Joe Kent, a Republican candidate for the 46th District seat in the Michigan House of Representatives, has requested a recount in light of his narrow defeat in the Aug. 2 primary. Kent, of Addison Township, lost to fellow Republican John Reilly, of Oakland Township, by 29 votes.

Aug. 31

State Supt. visits award-winning library at Carpenter Elem.: State Superintendent of Schools Brian Whiston visited Carpenter Elementary Aug. 24 to honor its library as a Model 21st Century Library, the first in Michigan to earn that distinction.

“We want students to be creators of content, not just using it,” said Jeannine Crissman, Carpenter Elementary Library Specialist.

M-24 construction running on schedule, Local businesses have mixed reactions: While construction on M-24 and Clarkston Road continues to be on schedule for completion, some local businesses have felt the pangs from the work, while others have seen the opposite effect.

Dragon on the Lake cruises to another successful finish: The Orion Art Center’s Dragon on the Lake festival wrapped up this weekend, with proceeds from DOTL benefitting the Orion Art Center’s youth art scholarship program, art camp and the art center’s annual operating costs.

The four-day festival kicked off with a new event, a Foam Party, held for all ages on Thursday night.

Sept. 7

Chris Bell named new A.D. of LO schools; Reiss retires from A.D. post: After 43 years as an educator, the last 13 years as athletic director for Lake Orion Community Schools, William “Bill” Reiss has retired.

Chris Bell, who was an associate principal at the high school and is the head coach of the varsity football team, is the new athletic director.

District faces new, ongoing challenges this school year: With classes back in session this week, the Lake Orion school district faces some new and some ongoing challenges, including managing the recently voted-in sinking fund, potential school closings and redistricting.

And while Superintendent Marion Ginopolis knows there are tough decisions confronting the district, she also sees the challenges as an opportunity for the district to unify and emerge stronger.

Recount confirms Reilly as Republican candidate in primary election: John Reilly, of Oakland Township, is still the winner and Joe Kent, of Addison Township, is still the loser in the Republican primary race for the 46th District seat in the state House of Representatives.

L.O.Palooza to benefit wheelchair accessible park: All proceeds from the L.O. Palooza will go to The Daisy Project – Michigan to benefit the Let Them Play playground at Friendship Park.

Sept. 14

Township fed up with Paint Creek Trail vandalism: In a small section of the Paint Creek Trail near Kern and Clarkston Road, vandalism remains the activity that has township officials frustrated. Just north of the bridge connecting the two roads, is a stretch of trail tagged with spray painted profanity and graffiti.

Village continues to debate $7.8 million water main project: The Village of Lake Orion is currently drafting and debating plans to replace the aging water infrastructure with final decisions set by December.

Lake Orion schools, teachers receive multiple awards to start the year: During a welcome back ceremony for teachers and administrators Aug. 30 at the high school, Superintendent Marion Ginopolis announced 18 awards that the district received as a whole or for individual achievement.

Sept. 21

LO school board confronted with ‘Critical Decisions’: The Lake Orion school board is considering closing up to two schools, if any, though which ones are yet to be determined. The board also is considering selling some of its property, up to four different parcels, or none.

If it sounds noncommittal, it is. Superintendent Marion Ginopolis and board members stressed that while the district has been talking about closing schools and redistricting for a while, the board is still in the early planning stages of executing these actions.

Multiple drunk drivers issued 8th offenses: On Sept. 17 at about 8:30 p.m., a Lake Orion Police Officer on patrol observed a male wearing a backpack on what appeared to be a motorized bicycle exiting a gas station/convenience store parking lot onto S. Broadway M-24. The driver was identified as Gary Michael Osborn, age 57, of Orion Township, MI. Osborn has seven previous convictions for drunk driving and has 12 open driver’s license suspensions at the time of his arrest; he has not possessed a valid driver’s license since 1980.

On September 16, 2016 about 11:30 p.m., Lake Orion Police were dispatched to the area of S. Broadway and M-24 near Heights Rd for a northbound white pickup truck reportedly driven by a possible drunk driver. The vehicle was being driven erratically, and struck a curb near Atwater Street.

The driver was identified as Douglas George Bowman, age 54, of Orion Township, MI. Bowman was lodged at the Oakland County Jail after a search warrant for blood was obtained and executed.

Records indicated that Bowman has seven previous convictions for drunk driving, and had 31 open driver license suspensions at the time of his arrest, with numerous previous convictions for driving on a suspended license.

LOHS has large addition of exchange students: Lake Orion High School has always strived to bring exchange students over seas for the school year, but the 2016-17 school year has set a new record with 23 students.

Township approves feasibility study for fire station #1: It was a busy night for township board members who approved funds for a feasibility study of fire station 1, voted to set the 2016 millage rates for the next fiscal year and granted funds for a handicap accessible play station at Friendship Park.

Sept. 28

Detroit Free Press pays littering fines; Federal case against Orion Twp. continues: The attorney for the Detroit Free Press paid two $800 littering fines in district court on Thursday, but that does not end the fight, and the federal case and the $5 million lawsuit against Orion Twp. will continue.

Lake Orion Village votes 4-3 in favor of passing LGBTQ Ordinance: The Village of Lake Orion Council met Sept. 26 to vote on a Human Rights Ordinance regarding basic protected rights for the LGBTQ community.

The council passed a first reading of the ordinance in August. The ordinance would provide basic human rights such as the rights included in the ElliottLarsen Civil Rights Act.

Police search for suspects, seek tips, in several fires set early Sunday: Police are looking for suspects after a slew of fires early Sunday morning, including multiple dumpster and vehicles, and a building fire along the 500 block of Clarkston Road. Authorities believe the incidents occurred sometime between 2-3 a.m.

Embrace seeks volunteers for LO suicide prevention: Embrace, a nonprofit mentoring program for youths in Oxford and Lake Orion, will be holding a no-obligation informational meeting for prospective volunteers on Oct. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 5

School administrators recommend closing Webber Elementary: The Lake Orion school district has known for some time it would need to take steps to cut costs and realign the district to fit the expected student population, and on Sept. 28 the administration executive team recommended closing Webber Elementary as part of the remedy.

LO Village Human Rights Ordinance takes effect Oct. 5: The Human Rights Campaign Ordinance the Lake Orion Village Council passed at its Sept. 26 meeting takes effect on Oct. 5.

The village meeting and ordinance itself left several questions unanswered for residents, including who will handle these complaints, who will investigate and who will decide if a crime was committed.

Baldwin Road improvement project moving forward: The Baldwin Road reconstruction project is still slated to begin next spring, but Orion Township is asking for input to help decide the aesthetics of the project through a community survey.

Blessings in a Backpack – LO packs 4,700 pounds of food for Orion students: Lake Orion Blessings in Backpack received its first delivery for the year – 4,706 pounds of food – and packed hundreds of backpacks at the Community Education Resource Center (CERC) building on Sept. 28.

Oct. 12

LO Village watermain replacement moving forward; ‘Significant’ water rate increase expected for village residents: After a Sept. 12 presentation of a proposed water main replacement plan at the Village of Lake Orion council meeting, the council has been discussing their options for this and several other capital improvements plans.

Village Manager Darwin McClary stated the village is still discussing their funding options, but they are currently looking at issuing revenue bonds and adjusting water rates to accommodate a 30-year repayment schedule on the bonds. “This is going to result in a significant increase in water rates, but it has to be done.”

Oct. 19

Orion students M-STEP results rank in top 10 across Oakland County: When compared against 28 other districts in Oakland County, Lake Orion students rank in the top 10 in every category on the state’s M-STEP test.

Lake Orion’s third through eighth graders and eleventh grade students’ scores rank in the top 10 across the four test categories: seventh in math, fifth in English, ninth in science and eighth in social studies.

Village residents to vote on LO Police Dept. millage: Village residents will vote for a continuation of the Lake Orion Police Department’s existing millage when they go to the polls during the Nov. 8 general election.

Orion Veteran’s Memorial gets new additions: On Sept. 14, Orion Veteran’s Memorial board members and local veteran’s gathered for the opening of the Veteran’s Memorial Victory Garden and the filling of a community time capsule.

LOHS Leadership class cultivates future trailblazers: The Lake Orion High School Leadership Development Workshop class, or simply Leadership or LDW, as it is known in the high school, planned, organized and choreographed the Homecoming activities: the parade, the student Activities Night, the themed-days at the high school, the Powderpuff game, the Pep Rally, the Homecoming Court elections and the decorations and halftime ceremony at the football game.

Oct. 26

Court denies judgement, preliminary injunction in Detroit Free Press case pending discovery info: Orion Township received news on Monday that the judge in its case against the Detroit Free Press denied a partial summary judgement and preliminary injunction request from the Free Press.

“This is really good news. Essentially the judge is asking for discovery,” Supervisor Chris Barnett said at the Board of Trustees budget workshop on Monday. “This is not a victory, but it is good news because the judge isn’t buying their story.”

Village roads could see major rehabs in future, council considers options: There are 11.6 miles total of village-owned roads. Every road was rated using the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) visual rating method.

The PASER method is a visual evaluation that includes engineering properties. PASER ratings are: 1-3 poor condition, 4-6 fair condition and 7-10 good condition. The village’s engineering firm informed the council that there were no 8, 9, or 10 rated roads in the village.

‘Sensory rooms’ purpose intended to aid special needs students; LO schools had conducted investigation, worked with parents to develop student plan: Recent allegations in the Lake Orion school district have left many residents wondering what emergency safety interventions and “cooler rooms” are and how they are used for special needs students in surrounding school districts.

Nov. 2

The LO Lions Club hosts annual Christmas charity auction Nov. 5: The Lions host their eighth annual “A Christmas for Everyone” charity auction this Saturday, benefiting the club’s Christmas Basket program.

Lake Orion Police Dept. seeks arson suspects in garage fire: The Lake Orion Police Department is searching for suspects in a garage fire determined to be a case of arson.

Police received a call shortly after midnight on Oct. 25 that a detached garage under construction at a home on Northshore Drive was on fire.

Nov. 9

‘Restore M-24’ project nearing completion date: Orion drivers and businesses fed up with the traffic congestion and construction on M-24, take heart: The end is in sight – almost. Next Friday the lanes should be clear of construction.

“Nov. 18 is the open-to-traffic date. The project completion is next spring because we have tree planting to do in the spring,” said Lori Swanson, Michigan Dept. of Transportation M-24 Project Manager.

VFW Post 334 holds special memorial honoring those buried at sea: The chime of the bell was an ominous, yet grateful, reminder of the sailors who fought and died in service to their country, and now lay at rest in the deep.

VFW Post 334 service members, family and friends gathered for a special memorial service at the Veterans Memorial Park, honoring veterans buried at sea, with a special tribute to sailors who served, and died, aboard the USS Lexington.

Inspection of LO Village sanitary sewer system reveals poor manhole conditions: Hubbell, Roth & Clark (HRC), the Village of Lake Orion’s engineers, started inspecting the village’s sanitary sewer system May 2.

As of Oct. 14, HRC has inspected 126 of 349 manholes in the Village of Lake Orion: 52 of 126 manholes were in good condition, while the remaining 74 are reported to be in poor condition. In October 2015, the village was approved for a $663,300 SAW Grant through the state of Michigan.





Nov. 16

LO Village Council seeks new member; Council selects officers, appoints committee members: At the Lake Orion Village Council meeting on Nov. 11, the council re-elected members and announced they will be seeking an additional council member as well. Ken Van Portfliet was re-elected as council president and Bradley Mathisen was elected as Pro-Tem President.

Voter turnout tops 75 percent in Orion area: Orion Township and the Village of Lake Orion saw a 75.93 percent voter turnout in the 15 precincts for the Nov. 8 General Election.

And while there were contested local elections for the township Board of Trustees and the Lake Orion Board of Education, there were no major upsets.

Orion Twp. expects balanced budget in 2017: The Orion Township Board of Trustees wrapped up a series of budget workshops on Monday with a proposed balanced budget for the upcoming 2017 fiscal year, including $13,000 to spare.

Four Lady Dragons sign to play collegiate sports: Four of Lake Orion’s best and brightest student-athletes have agreed to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level, signing national letters of intent during a special ceremony at the high school on Nov. 9.

The fall signing day featured accomplished young women, each a standout in their respective sports and in the classroom: Moyea Russel in golf, Jamie Bell and Shelby Misiak in softball and Sarah Hennings in swimming.

Nov. 23

School board votes to close Pine Tree Elementary: The Lake Orion school district has known for some time it would need to take steps to cut costs and realign the district to fit declining student enrollment. On Nov. 16, the Board of Education voted unanimously to close Pine Tree Elementary.

The board also voted unanimously to eliminate the focus school structure, redistrict the six remaining elementary schools and all the middle school boundaries and suspend intra-district open enrollment for the 2017-18 school year.

Village decides on new water rates for 2017: On Nov. 21, the Lake Orion Village Council decided on new water rates that will kick in Jan. 1, 2017.

The new water and sewer rates will be $2.74 and $3.87 per unit, respectively. One unit measures 100 cubic feet of water, or 748 gallons. With approximately 1,540 users, homes and businesses in the Village, the council hopes to break even with the new rates.

Orion Twp. Inaugurates new board, welcomes two new members: The members of the Orion Township board, as well as township deputy officers, took their oaths of office during a swearing-in ceremony Thursday.

LO Swim & Dive team earns top honors at state meet; Lady Dragons set team, individual varsity records: The Lake Orion varsity girls swim and dive team completed their season with a convincing showing at the state championship meet on Nov. 19, finishing in eighth place as a team. This is the fourth consecutive top-10 finish for the Lady Dragons at the state meet.

Nov. 30

LO Community Christmas Tree lighting festivities support ‘Shop with a Hero’ program: It was a quintessential downtown Christmas celebration Saturday at Children’s Park for the more than 100 people who showed up to share in the yuletide joy, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Shop with a Hero program.

Orion Goodfellows embody the holiday spirit with 50th annual newspaper fundraiser supporting area families: Sometimes Santa doesn’t wear a red outfit with fluffy white trim. This year, as has been the case for the past half century, the Orion Firefighters Goodfellows will don their full fire gear and share that mantle with Kris Kringle.

“Heroes on the Front Line” reveals truth on community epidemic; Opioid overdoses becoming prevalent in Orion and surrounding areas: The North Oakland Community Coalition (NOCC) hosted “Heroes on the Front Line”, a panel discussion regarding the opioid epidemic in Oakland County on Nov. 28.

Dec. 7

Village seeks public opinion on water rates: The Village of Lake Orion will be moving forward with a change of water rates and will be holding a public hearing to discuss the Village’s option on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are hoping to get opinions from the public if they want a one large financial burden or a phased multi-step approach,” said Council President Ken Van Portfliet.

Good-bye, Larry ‘Whitey’ Hauxwell; Colorful character kept the Leader’s press running for 56 years: It’s hard to imagine the Oxford Leader without Lawrence “Whitey” Hauxwell.

For nearly six decades, the 1957 Oxford High School graduate operated the press and was as much a local institution as the newspaper he printed. On Dec. 5, 2016, Hauxwell passed away at his home in Oxford. He was 77.

Chamber recognizes members who have made an ‘Impact’ on the community: The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Impact Awards ceremony Dec. 1 to recognize area business leaders who have made a significant contribution to the Orion community.

The chamber honored Drew Ciora, Patti Charette, Brian Birney, Pam Omilian, Alex Chudzinski and Dana Mosure-Judge.

Navy veteran’s family receives his Purple Heart 73 years after his death: It’s been more than 73 years since Harold Keener died during World War II while serving aboard the American gunboat the USS Plymouth PG-57, but on Friday the Navy presented his son, Donald Keener, with a long overdue recognition of Harold’s sacrifice to his country.

Lake Orion children will shop with their police heroes on Dec. 14: The Lake Orion Police Department’s 8th annual Shop with a Hero program will take place on Dec. 14, and there is still time for people to support kids in need.

Dec. 14

Village Council votes in favor of four-year phased water rate plan: The village council held a public hearing regarding the proposed changes in water rates on Dec. 12, and ultimately voted in favor of a four-year phased plan.

With two options, one being an $8 million single bond debt issue at 2.5 percent interest, and the second option being an $8 million phased bond debt issue at 2.5 percent interest over four years, the village council wanted to hear from village residents to gather a popular opinion.

Veterans commemorate 75th anniverary of Pearl Harbor attack: On Dec. 7, area Veteran’s gathered to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Veterans of all ages and ranks came together at the Orion Center for a Candle Ceremony in memory of those killed at Pearl Harbor.

NOTA gets an early Christmas present thanks to Home Depot grant: While many people in the area depend on the North Oakland Transportation Authority for rides, Home Depot decided it was time to spread some holiday cheer and give back to the organization with a much-needed gift.

NOTA got an early Christmas present, thanks to a $4,000 grant from the Home Depot foundation to renovate the transportation hub’s breakroom.

Dec. 21

Orion Township honors The Lake Orion Review for 135 years of service: On Dec. 19, the Orion Township Board honored The Lake Orion Review as Orion’s “Storyteller” with a Proclamation marking the newspaper’s milestone.

LO school board votes 7-0 to sell Admin. Building: The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education voted unanimously at its board meeting Dec. 14 to sell the district’s administration building on Lapeer Road in the Village of Lake Orion.

Lions Club annual Christmas basket program reaches 230 Orion Area families this holiday: The Lake Orion Lions Club held the packing day for their annual Christmas basket program at the CERC building last Friday, benefiting area families in need of assistance this holiday season.

Ginopolis gets high marks in annual performance review: Superintendent Marion Ginopolis received a “highly effective” rating from the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education members in her annual performance review, presented at the board’s Dec. 14 meeting.

The Review’s own Don Rush elected president of Community Papers of MI: Community Papers of Michigan (CPM) recently elected Don Rush, assistant publisher of Sherman Publications, Inc., to serve as board president to lead the association for a three-year term.

Dec. 28

‘Lake Orion Review’ publishers share thoughts on the newspaper’s history, importance of community newspapers during ONTV interview; Segment to air soon on ONTV YouTube Channel: Orion Township Clerk Penny Shults interviewd Jim Sherman, Jr. and Don Rush,, both of Sherman Publications, Inc., for a segment of Oakland Leadership to air in the upcoming year. Shults interviewed Sherman and Rush at the ONTV broadcast station Dec. 22 about the newspaper, its history, its impact on the community and the importance of community newspapers in general.

Orion Twp. passes balanced budget for 2017: The Orion Township Board of Trustees wrapped up the year in the black, passing a balanced budget for the upcoming 2017 fiscal year, including $8,000 to spare. The township’s total expected general fund revenue for 2017 is $6.8 million, just surpassing its projected 2017 expenditures of $6.8 million.

Polar BRRRRR!: The 17th annual New Year’s Resolution Run begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 in downtown Lake Orion. The event raises funds for the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority and it projects and programs.

LO graduate and tech mogul visits current students: Matt Zittzmann, a 2004 Lake Orion graduate, visited his hometown on Dec. 19 to speak with technology-minded students about his endeavors.Zittzmann is CEO and cofounder of Kamcord, a mobile application that allows the user to record what is playing on their smartphone or tablet screen.

Zittzmann described the journey since 2012, of getting Kamcord off the ground with his partners, Kevin and Adi, and his life voyage that preceded their business.

-Jim Newell