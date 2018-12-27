The Year in Review 2018 part 1

Jan. 3, Hollywood Markets to close by end of January:

Hollywood Markets grocery store in Orion Township announced last week that it would be closing its Lapeer Road location after the grocery store chain and the owner of the plaza could not reach terms on a lease agreement.

And the announcement has many Orion residents distraught over the loss of a community favorite.

“The owners (of Hollywood Markets) and the landlord couldn’t negotiate a new lease agreement,” said Ryan Welch, store director of the Orion Township Hollywood Markets at 1101 S. Lapeer Rd.

To see part one of The Year in Review 2018, please see the Dec. 26 issue of The Lake Orion Review.