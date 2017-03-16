‘The Village Mouse’ squeaks into The Review

Long time Lake Orion Review readers may fondly remember the days when the newspaper published the cartoon, Through the Knothole.

The cartoon, written by Cherie Meyers, was a one-frame cartoon of mice, with themes ranging from current affairs, to the holidays and an exploration of the four seasons in Lake Orion.

Meyers returns to The Review with The Village Mouse, a one-frame cartoon of Webster the mouse and his journeys through Lake Orion.

The comic will feature local settings and range in themes, but will retain the style that marked Meyers’ previous work.

The Village Mouse will be featured once or twice a month in The Review, and readers may see Webster pop up at The Dragon on the Lake Festival, the library, walking down Broadway Street or fiddling on the roofs of the downtown businesses.

Look for it on the editorial pages of The Review in the upcoming weeks.

“I love the written word…I love to write and draw,” Meyers said. “I guess I have a love affair with paper: Newspapers that roll up, books with pages, letters with stamps.

“I know that we have all moved forward with the electronic age and that’s good, too, but I always enjoy the smell and touch of paper and ink,” she said.

Meyers, a fifth generation “Orionite,” has worked for the past 16 years at the Orion Twp. Public Library, but she relishes the chance to get back to work on one of the creative mediums she loves.

“When I began working outside the home, my time to create the cartoon became limited and I had to give it up,” Meyers said.

– Jim Newell