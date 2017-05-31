The peeps chime in on #SegerToClarkston

It’s funny, I reckon, one of my favorite songs (or more accurately, one of the songs that sticks in my head) was released by RCA Victor in 1965. It was the flip side to Make the World Go Away, recorded by county & western legend Eddy Arnold. I only remember this because it was one of my Grandma Nanny McDonald’s best records. She liked Make the World Go Away. I liked the flip side (the B side for all you record buffs), The Easy Way.

It’s an up tempo little dittie, and has pretty much summed up how I try to live my life. I try to find the easy way to get each task done. Just like this week’s gem of a Don’t Rush Me column. Last week, I wrote about a Bob Seger photo taken in Clarkston back in the 1970s and my desire to recreate that shot, today. I received enough e-mail and on-line commentary I don’t have to write a column this week. You all did! Now, that is the easy way.

* * *

I posted the column on my personal Facebook page, as well as The Oxford Leader, Lake Orion Review, Clarkston News and Citizen’s. Here are the stats:

Likes: 180

Shares: 152

People Reached: 13,176

I commented, “Hey, maybe we need a hastaggy thingy.” So, just so you know, #SegerToClarkston is the super not secret password.

* * *

Here are some of the commentary.

“That poster is framed in my man cave,” wrote Dave Whitehead. “The poster is 11 x 14. I have had it for six years. My daughter Jennifer Gonzalez gave it to me as a gift. Jennie and I are both Clarkston graduates.”

* * *

Don, that photo of Bob Seger leaning against the “M-15” sign in downtown Clarkston brought back memories. During the 1976-1977 time frame, I remember that Seger was living in a four bedroom colonial home off of Rattalee Lake Road, just a bit west of M-15. Several people I worked with at Pontiac Motors lived in that neighborhood and they would run into Seger all the time around town. Bob was just starting to make good money for the first time in his career and I don’t believe he stayed in that house off Rattalee Lake Road for very long. Carl Johnson, Lake Orion

* * *

Hi Don, I would not say I am the biggest fan of Seger’s in Clarkston, but close. I followed any info on that Main Street Seger photo and two years ago for Christmas, my daughter and son-in-law searched also. They found a 1977 magazine called “Crawdaddy” that had an 8-page interview with Seger and had a full page of the Main Street photo. They framed the photo and got me a copy of the magazine! I was so surprised and thrilled to have it. I have a collection of all his albums. My husband got tired of me looking through bins at antique stores so he ordered the three I did not have on E-bay and that was another surprise Christmas present. I have my own little rock & roll memorabilia collection that is mostly Seger. So, if you need any info or want to look at the magazine let me know.

Tried to get tickets for Pine Knob in Sept. but no luck. So, I will be online June 6 when the Palace tickets go on sale. This will be my sixth Seger concert. So happy he is doing shows again. A current Main Street Photo would be awesome. Rock On. . . . Date of the magazine was Nov. 1977. Elvis on front. It is fun just looking at the ads from back in the day and reading all the old music news. Jan Bargeron

* * *

Yup. The Village of Clarkston was just a sleepy little, out of the way place in 1978. I’ve posted that image numerous times over the years. Everybody knew everybody. I’m glad I got to grow near it. John Stutzer

* * *

Sue Nederlander: Good article Don. For old times sake, I would even give him my Pine Knob jacket for the shoot!

* * *

Wendy Williams: My mom told me about this shot many times growing up and I’ve seen this pic as a child. #SegerToClarkston

* * *

And, then there is always one in the crowd, this from former Clarkston News sales rep, Linda Walsh Lapinksi, I think Kidd Rock has done more for Clarkston! He should be on the front page Main St!”

* * *

There is more, but I think I have used enough effort cutting and pasting this morning. Oh, and go Google the Easy Way; you’ll then have it stuck in your head just like I have for the last 50 years.