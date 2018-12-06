Thanksgiving at CJ’s – A tradition in Lake Orion for 39 years

Thank you, from CJ’s.

Thanksgiving dinner was great. It was a very festive day and a good time was had by all. This tradition of a free meal on Thanksgiving Day started in 1979 with Tom Baker, owner of Molly’s Kitchen.

When the restaurant changed hands to Margie’s Place, the Jewell family continued the tradition.

We have been honored to continue this for the last 20 years and could not do it without the help of the community, as well as our vendors.

We’d like to thank: our employees and loyal customers who donated their time and money, The Lake Orion Lions Club, Meijer, Caramagno Foods Company, Del Bene Produce, Tom Stefanek Dist., Leonard’s Syrup, Sam’s Club, Gordon Food Service, International Baking Co., Orion Fire Fighters Association and Cintas.

The children from Christ the Redeemer Church did a wonderful job, as always, creating the beautiful placemats.

We also extend a very special thank you to all of the people who worked so hard at the restaurant serving, preparing and delivering food. We had a wonderful group of volunteers. Some new faces, as well as our seasoned veterans. We are very fortunate to have so many great people helping out our community.

Leftover food was taken to Grace Centers of Hope, and leftover money was donated to the Lake Orion Lions Club for their Christmas Basket program.

Thank you again.

Sincerely,

Carl and Joan Slomczenski

CJ’s Lakeside Grill & Sandbar