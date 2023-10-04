‘Thank you’ from the heart to LOHS cheer team, coaches

For the past six years my daughter, Gabby, who has Down Syndrome, has been a Lake Orion Dragon cheerleader. Although she has some physical challenges that the other girls don’t have it never held her back from trying.

Was she slower at catching on? Sure. But I have seen an incredible effort from the coaches and the teammates to include her and make her feel accepted like she was part of the “team.”

It’s been very heart warming. This year Gabby is a senior. She was moved up to the varsity team. Seeing the smile on her face when she cheers in front of her classmates/peers in the stands, it is absolutely priceless. As a mom of a special needs child that doesn’t happen often.

But I can say these girls and coaches are truly amazing!! They are all friendly, helpful, and encouraging to her. Words can’t begin to express my gratitude to them for all the sweet memories and the lessons they have shared by their kindness. They don’t focus on disabilities but rather accept her for her abilities.

The homecoming game Friday Oct. 13 at Dragon Stadium will be her last home game to shine as a Dragon. I encourage everyone to come out and witness the great teamwork and love these girls possess and its due to the great coaches example.

“Thank You” doesn’t even begin to express how I feel but it does come from the heart.

A happy Dragon mom!

Mary Vellucci

Orion Twp.