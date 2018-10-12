Sylvain, David M.; 54, of Lake Orion

David Michael Sylvain; age 54, of Lake Orion, passed away October 9, 2018. David is the beloved husband of Terri; loving father of Sean Sylvain, Ryan DeClerck, and Tenielle Gorey; dear son of Gerald and Marilyn Sylvain; brother of Jerry, Brian (Patty), and Leslie; son-in-law of Thomas and the late Hedy Gorey; brother-in-law of Jo-Anne (Bill) Satterly, Kathy (Dan) Buhlinger, Nancy (Chris) Greenwood, and the late Wendy Sylvain; uncle of Rebecca, Justin, Emma, Hannah, Alex, Carly, Joe, Brittany, Danie, Savannah, Mackenzie, Danny, and the late Tommy. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

David was a 1983 graduate of Rochester High School and earned a Bachelor Degree from Ferris State University. He loved playing golf, watching the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions. David was a talented and exceptional builder and handyman, a trait he inherited from his father.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 15, 2018 – 11 a.m. with a 10 a.m. in-state at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends Sunday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Interment at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Suggested memorials to National Kidney Foundation of MI or American Diabetes Association. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.