Swimming classes, activities for all ages at Green’s Park

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

Green’s Park conveniently sits off M-24, just south of Flint Street, offering something for everyone and the Village of Lake Orion is trying to promote park activities and usage.

The 2-acre park has 560 feet of Lake Orion water frontage.

The beach area, complete with lifeguards during the swim season, has a u-shaped dock which works out perfectly for swimming and playing in the water.

The enclosed part of the dock is shallower and has a sandy bottom, while the other side of the dock is deeper, extends out further into the lake and older kids and adults tend to gather there.

Besides swimming, visitors can fish, play basketball, volleyball and even horseshoes.

There is a large playground area complete with swings and slides, picnic tables, grills, benches and water fountains.

The park is also available for private parties, reservations are required.

Swimming lessons are held for all skill levels, but children must be at least four years old.

Two sessions are offered, the first one currently in session, and the second one beginning July 3.

Rosemary Ford, committee chairperson for the Village Parks and Recreation Department, said it is important for children learn to swim in open water, even if they know how to swim in a pool.

“They cannot always see the bottom of the lake and touching seaweed is something they are not familiar with while swimming in a pool, so we need to teach them the basics of lake swimming,” she said.

Swim classes meet daily, Monday through Friday over a two-week period.

On the first day, the swimmers will be individually tested and put in groups according to their skill level.

On the final day, certificates of achievements will be given out.

A park pass is required to enter the park during the regular season.

Passes are available at the village hall during regular business hours, or entry may be paid at the park.

To find out more information, entrance fees, to make reservations or to sign up for swim classes, contact the Village of Lake Orion offices at 248-693-8391, extension 100 or go online at www.lakeorion.org.