‘SwiftieFest’ concerts to benefit family of OCSO deputy killed in the line of duty, Rochester Hills splash pad shooting victims

July 13 country music tribute band concert to help raise funds also

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — A benefit concert at Wildwood Amphitheater in Orion Township will help raise funds to support the family of an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy killed in the line of duty, and the victims of the splash pad shooting in Rochester Hills.

Concert organizers at Wildwood Amphitheater announced SwiftieFest 2024, a benefit concert celebrating the music of Taylor Swift performed by Sparks Fly, a Taylor Swift tribute band from Chicago, will have shows on Friday and Saturday.

SwiftieFest 2024 attendees can expect an event filled with favorite Taylor Swift songs, said concert organizers Orion.Events. The first performance begins at 7 p.m. Friday followed by a matinee concert at noon on Saturday at Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court. Tickets for SwiftieFest 2024 start at $20 and are on sale at www.ORION.events, or at the box office. Donations may also be made on the website.

A portion of each ticket sold will be donated The Community Foundation of Greater Rochester, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to support victims of the Brooklands Splash Pad shooting in Rochester Hills.

Funds will also support Mission Oakland, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to support law enforcement in Oakland County. Specifically, these donations will assist ambushed Deputy Bradley Reckling’s widow, Jacqueline, and their three daughters, ages 5, 4, and 1, and a fourth child on the way.

Reckling, 30, a nine-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, was killed on June 22 when the youths he was pursuing in a stolen SUV stopped the vehicle on Detroit’s northeast side, leaped out of their vehicle and shot him. Reckling was part of the sheriff’s office auto theft unit.

“Our people are hurting, and the family has a hole that’ll never be filled. Jacqueline’s world has been shattered,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “I thank all the people out there who’ve been lifting this family in prayer.”

On June 15, a 42-year-old Shelby Township man opened fire at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills injuring nine people.

“Our community was rocked by an unspeakable tragedy,” said Bryan Barnett, mayor of Rochester Hills. “I cannot thank enough everyone who is stepping up to help and support our victims. We will take care of each other and will come through this stronger.”

On July 13, there will be a special performance by Toby Keith and Chris Stapleton tribute bands. A portion of each ticket sold for this performance will also benefit the two charities. With each adult ticket purchase for any of the three performances this weekend, two children under 12 years of age will be admitted free of charge.

“We stand in solidarity with our neighboring community of Rochester Hills during these unfathomable tragedies,” said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett. “In times like these, it’s heartening to see not only communities coming together, but neighbors supporting neighbors, and of course, brothers supporting brothers.”

“We stepped up for Oxford Strong and are honored to continue contributing to these meaningful causes and support our community during these challenging times,” said John Carson, Chief Talent Officer at Wildwood Amphitheater. “SwiftieFest 2024 is not just about celebrating today’s most popular music; it’s about coming together to make a positive impact and uplift a community in need.”