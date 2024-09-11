Suspect arraigned on felonious assault after allegedly pointing a BB gun at two people

An 18-year-old Lake Orion resident was arraigned in front of a magistrate in district court after allegedly pointing a BB gun at two people, according to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Deputies spoke to the victims, both 18-years-old, an Orion Township resident and an Oxford resident, after responding to Lapeer and Clarkston roads. According to the Sheriff’s report, the victims are acquaintances of the suspect and said the suspect pointed the gun at them.

Deputies located the suspect and found a BB gun concealed in his waistband and arrested him.

He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a warrant by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, which later authorized a complaint on two counts of felonious assault.

