Sue Watterworth, of Lake Orion

In Loving Memory of Sue Watterworth

August 10, 1957 – December 5, 2024

It is with heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a life well-lived that we announce the passing of Sue Watterworth, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She has blessed us with a legacy of joy, love, and unwavering faith.

Sue was born in Columbus, Ohio to Lloyd and Mildred Wright. She was a sister to Sally (Michael) Agoston and Lloyd (Denise) Wright Jr.

Sue grew up in Oregon OH, where she met Brad Watterworth. They were married October 1, 1977 and lived in Oregon until they moved to Tecumseh, MI in 1985, and then to Perrysburg, OH in 1986, and eventually settled in Lake Orion, MI in 1989. God richly blessed their efforts to build a family on Christ, the firm foundation. Together, they raised seven wonderful children: Brett (Anna) Watterworth, Brooke (Joshua) Parsons, Brandon (Jessica) Watterworth, Brittany (Matthew) Miller, Bethany (Anthony) Codrean, Bradley (Emma) Watterworth, and Breanne (Griffin) Lewis. She was also a loving grandmother to 17 treasured grandchildren: Allie, Avery, Russell, Everett, Alex, Wyatt, Jillian, Emmaline, Holly, Eric, Adelynn, Mallory, Preston, Austin, Vivian, Luca, and Mia.

Above all else, Sue was a sincere follower of Jesus Christ. She dedicated her life to the Lord as a teenager, being willing to follow Him wherever He led her. She eagerly studied God’s Word and encouraged others to do the same. Sue was constant in prayer—praying over the details of each day and thanking God for how He worked. Her faith was the foundation of her life, and with enthusiasm she made the most of opportunities to share God’s truth and light with others. She was a faithful and dearly loved member at First Baptist Church of Lake Orion. She helped in the children’s ministry by teaching for many years, even writing scores of puppet shows that made the children smile and better understand the lessons.

Sue was wholeheartedly devoted to her family and graciously served those around her. She made her home a special place full of joy, where people were loved and celebrated. She impressed God’s truth and godly character into her family, and she blessed the lives of her children and grandchildren with many wonderful experiences. Sue loved life, and made sure to capture special moments in photographs. She made many memory books for her family to cherish. Sue also showed the strength of her loyalty by taking on the role of caregiver for her mother-in-law, Betty, for more than 6 years.

Sue was gifted at bringing others together in meaningful ways. She opened her home to Bible studies and prayer groups. She treasured her time with her friends, especially the times they prayed together. Sue shared her boat and the neighborhood beach with others to enjoy the water like she did. She thoughtfully made heartfelt photo cards, including in each one a special scripture verse. Especially treasured were her yearly Watterworth family Christmas letters. She included all the family happenings year after year with plenty of funny “Sue” stories sprinkled in. Her favorite times were family trips to Word of Life or Maranatha Bible & Conference Center to make memories and be refreshed in spirit and soul.

There were many things that made Sue light up. She jumped at the chance to have an adventure. One of her most exciting experiences was her trip to see the Holy Land with Brad in 2020. She diligently mapped, photographed, and documented the experience to enjoy it to the fullest.

Sue’s genuine interest in others and her encouraging ways touched countless lives. Her enthusiastic faith in and love for Jesus will forever impact the hearts of those she inspired to draw closer to God.

A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake Orion, 255 E. Scripps Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2024 – 3pm to 8pm at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion and at the church on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 from 10 a.m. until time of service.

The family kindly requests that donations be made to Lake Orion Baptist School or First Baptist Church of Lake Orion. Private interment will be at Square Lake Cemetery in Lake Orion, MI.

Arrangements in care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion.