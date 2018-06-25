Steudle, Sr.; Martin G.; 83, of Oxford

Martin G. Steudle, Sr.; age 83 of Oxford, passed away June 22, 2018. Martin is the beloved husband of Peggy (nee Shepperd) for 58 years; loving father of Martin Jr. (Marlene) Steudle, Scott (Nadine) Steudle, and Kim (Gary) Cox; dear grandpa of Scott, Marc (Ashley), Shawn (Anna), Michael, Marisa, Caitlyn, Brendan, and Garrett; soon-to-be great-grandpa; brother of Alene, Sharon (Harvey), and the late Herb, Dick, David, Elsie, Helen, and Louise; and brother-in-law of Nancy (Bill), and Jim (Denise). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Martin was a retired bricklayer. He was a member of Michigan Bricklayer & Allied Craftworkers Union Local 2 – Michigan. Martin was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. While he loved working around the house doing many activities, he always valued his time with his family and friends. His biggest joy was watching his grandkids grow and participate in many sports and school activities.