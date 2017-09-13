State Rep. John Reilly hosts office hours

Rep. Reilly to host office hour in Lake Orion

State Rep. John Reilly (R-Oakland Twp.) will host an open office hour on Monday, Sept. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Orion Township Library James Ingram Room located at 825 Joslyn Road in Lake Orion.

“Hosting regular office hours is a very important aspect of my job as a state legislator,” Rep. Reilly said. “I look forward to hearing about what issues are important to people in my district.”

No appointment is necessary. Those unable to attend may contact Rep. Reilly at 517-373-1798 or via email at JohnReilly@house.mi.gov.