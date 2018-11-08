Small Business Saturday: Shop, Text, Win in Downtown Lake Orion Nov. 24 and Shop Local

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring out deal seekers from across the country annually. The deals that are available to consumers from large corporations are often so outrageous that people line up the night before to get them.

Large corporations are able to offer low prices during these two days of the year without causing an issue in their finances where small businesses don’t have that luxury.

“Small businesses are the heart of any community, we’re always organizing fundraisers and giving back,” said Jennifer Meier, owner of Green Hippo Gifts and 2018 member of Oakland County’s Elite 40 Under 40. “In small businesses we really get to know our customers and they become a part of our lives.”

In an attempt to put the focus on small business during this time of the year, Oakland County created what they call Small Business Saturday.

Smack dab in the middle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, on Nov. 24, Oakland County partners with locally-owned small businesses and offers consumers the chance to win $5,000, all for shopping locally.

To get the word out, Oakland County decided to produce and direct a commercial that will be shown throughout the county. The setting? Lake Orion’s very own, Green Hippo Gifts.

On Oct. 25, Christopher Dinnan from Oakland County came to the store to set up before a number of people came to get in on the action as extras.

After a few hours and going through a number of helium balloons, they had their shot and their message, “shop, text, win!”

Throughout Small Business Saturday, customers can shop at participating businesses on Nov. 24 in Oakland County; just remember to save your receipt.

Then text “ShopTextWin” to 41411 and you will receive a link to the registration page.

Follow the instructions and be sure to submit your receipts by Nov. 27 for your chance to win up to $5,000.

The DDA will also be getting in on the action with a table set up in front of Ed’s Broadway Gifts from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., passing out shopping bags with coupons and other fun things for those participating in Small Business Saturday.

“When you spend money with a local business it stays in the community. You’re paying for someone to go to school, get braces, put gas in their car, pay rent, you’re taking care of people,” said Pam Belding of the DDA.

Though this is a contest that is only once a year, small businesses are open year round and local small businesses rely on community members in order to thrive in a competitive market.

If you own a small business and would like to register to be a part of this contest please visit www.forms.oakgov.com/53.