Short, Lu Ann; 63, of Oxford

Late afternoon on June 12th, 2018, Lu Ann Short (Lu Ann Harmon) age 63, passed away peacefully in Oxford, MI. Lu Ann is the loving mother of two sons, Ryan, 32 years old and Nick, 30 years old. She is the daughter of Bud and Dolores Harmon; and sister of Lee and Rhonda Harmon.

Lu Ann loved her family, her cat Cricket, and all of her friends. She enjoyed dancing, crafts, and sharing her contagious laugh. She will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will take place at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion, on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 1 p.m. Arrangements for cremation entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.