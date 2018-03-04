Sheriff’s Office investigates cyber bullying threats by Lake Orion High School students

The Lake Orion School Liaison Deputy Officer was informed by Lake Orion High School Administration at 11:58 a.m. Feb. 22 of social media posts by a student containing two images of firearms.

The social media posts were related to domestic relationships between several students between 15 and 17 years of age.

The liaison officer and the school staff began to assess the images and the potential threats implied in the posts.

Parties who had knowledge of the social media posts refused to fully cooperate with the investigation, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The liaison officer and detectives interviewed five students involved in the incident.

Detectives responded to three homes in Orion Township and Oxford Township to further investigate the source of the firearms relating to the images.

It was discovered that the two firearms in the image posted to social media were random images taken from other websites.

The purpose of the images was to escalate an on-going cyber bullying and threats incident with another student.

There was no evidence of a viable threat, according to the sheriff’s office investigation. Parents of the individual’s involved were notified.

The suspects are a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from Orion Twp., and a 17-year-old boy from Oxford Twp. The victim is a 15-year-old girl from Oxford Twp.

This incident remains under investigation and detectives will present the case to the Oakland County Prosecutors Office for review for both the juveniles and adults related to the incident. — J.O.