Sheriff’s deputies nab woman suspected in Orion, Independence townships bank robberies

Bonds set at $300,000 during arraignments

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

A woman who robbed a Huntington Bank in Orion Township on Jan. 13 isn’t likely to make withdrawals anytime soon.

Davicia Swift faces two counts of armed robbery and one count of bank robbery, along with a $300,000 cash/surety bond for the Orion Township robbery.

She was arraigned Jan. 16 in Magistrate Maria Soma’s 52-3rd District courtroom.

“All three charges carry life or any terms or years (sentence),” said Lt. Dan Toth, commander of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Township Substation.

Swift also faces two counts of armed robbery and one count of bank robbery for robbing a Comerica Bank in Independence Township on Nov. 20, 2017.

She was arraigned before Judge Joseph Fabrizio of the 52-2nd District Court on Jan. 17. Bond was set at $300,000 cash/surety.

“I know our deputies in Independence were happy to clear that case, too,” Toth said, adding that Swift has a long wrap-sheet with convictions for bank robbery and embezzlement.

Swift’s next court dates are Jan. 29 for the Orion Township robbery and Jan. 30 for the Independence Township case.

Swift has a prior conviction for bank robbery in Grand Blanc Twp. on July 19, 2000 and pled guilty, getting a 3-10 year sentence.

She also was arrested July 20, 2002 in Auburn Hills for misdemeanor embezzlement while on probation and sent back to prison, according to the OCSO.

In April 2005, Swift was arrested in Montrose Twp. on a felony embezzlement charge. She pled guilty and was sentenced to 2-10 years.

She was arrested again in January 2014 in Flint Twp. on a felony embezzlement and charged with habitual 4th offense.

She currently is lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Swift’s attempted getaway for the Orion Township bank robbery ended in Genesee County when police apprehended the 40-year-old Flint woman.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 10:07 a.m. Jan. 13 from an employee of the Huntington Bank, 4983 S. Baldwin Rd., saying that a woman – later identified as Swift – entered the bank, implied she had a weapon, but did not show one, and demanded money.

Swift left with a black clothing bag turned inside out containing “an unknown amount of cash” and fled northbound on Georgia Road in a black Saturn, according to sheriff’s reports.

The Huntington Bank employee gave deputies a description of the woman’s physical appearance, what she was wearing and in what direction she had fled.

A deputy on patrol spotted the suspected vehicle on northbound I-75, and noted that the driver matched the physical description given.

Sheriff’s deputies followed the car until backup arrived and then stopped the Saturn on the shoulder of the expressway at I-75 near the I-475 ramp in Genesee County.

During an inspection of the car, deputies found the black canvas bag with the loot in the back seat. All of the money stolen from Huntington Bank was recovered.

Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives arrived at the scene to continue the investigation and the OCSO Forensic Science Laboratory processed the scene.

Swift was taken to the Orion Township Substation to speak with a detective.

Deputies were assisted at the scene of the traffic stop by the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

The FBI was notified and law enforcement agencies across southeast Michigan have also been notified to see if she has been involved in other robberies.