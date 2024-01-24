Senior of the Week — Katherine Rhodes

Parents: Doug and Kristin Rhodes

GPA: 4.088

Favorite subject(s): Science and English

Extracurricular activities: Swimming, FCCLA, Young LifQe and National Honors Society

Hobbies/Interests: Club swimming, art, hanging out with friends, walking with my dog

Plans after graduation: I plan to swim in college and study education

Katherine is proudest of: The relationships and friendships I have built. My closest friends are a testament to my true character, and I enjoy being around them.

Katherine makes a contribution by: To make the world better, we must treat each other with kindness and empathy. I lead by example. On my swim team, as a captain, I make sure to support everyone and ensure the team knows I am a person they can talk to.

What Katherine envisions in 10-20 years: I see myself with a stable job and family, but as long as I find success in being happy and healthy, I don’t care about the specifics.

What concerns Katherine in the world: How divided our world is. We are too focused on making other people hear our opinions that we forget to listen. I am also concerned about the mental health issues for all, including children, teens and men.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Is how many resources are accessible to us. We have amazing counselors and administrators, faculty that care about their student’s growth, and the friendly students that make it easy to create a healthy and supoortive environment.

Recommending Teacher: Haley Kornburger