Senior of the Week — Elizaveta Bruner

Parents: Kyle and Jennifer Bruner

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.08

Favorite subject(s): Biology, AP English, Marketing, Exploring Special Education

Extracurricular activities: I love DECA, NHS, NEHS, Rho Kappa, NEHS, SOS, Leadership and Tennis

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy hanging out with my friends, traveling with my family, playing with my puppy, and I love listening to Taylor Swift music.

Plans after graduation: I want to go to college and become an Occupational Therapist and work with kids.

Elizaveta is proudest of: I am proud of the person I have become. I am happy, and confident, and I am surrounded by such amazing people in my life.

Elizaveta makes a contribution by: I try to connect with the people around me, creating sustaining and special relationships. I have a positive and outgoing attitude and try to spread joy to others.

What Elizaveta envisions in 10-20 years: I hope to have graduated college, traveled, have a job that I love, seen Taylor Swift in concert, and have a family of my own.

What concerns Elizaveta in the world: Human trafficking

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The teachers and community of people! So many important people and mentors have connected with me and made me a better person.

Recommending Teacher: Julie Barnes