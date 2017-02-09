Rzadkowolski, Estelle M.; 94, of Lake Orion

Estelle M. Rzadkowolski; of Lake Orion; age 94; passed away January 4, 2017. Estelle is the beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Bill (Posy) Rzadkowolski, Gloria Henry and the late Nancy Rzadkowolski; loving grandmother of Erin (Barry), Charlie (Jennifer), Madelyn, Adam, Jennifer (Andrew) and Sarah; and dear great grandmother of Kaelyn.

Together Ed and Estelle owned Rookie’s Outlet on Broadway in Lake Orion and Ed’s Trucking circa 1968. Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12noon at the Dominican Sisters of Peace, 775 W. Drahner Rd., Oxford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Peace.

The family is looking for any old photos related to Rookie’s Outlet or Ed’s Trucking. The photos would be greatly appreciated and may be shared by visiting Estelle’s guestbook page at www.sparksgriffin.com.