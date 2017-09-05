Rupert, June E.; 88, of Lake Orion

June Ellen Rupert; of Lake Orion; passed on to eternal life on August 31, 2017 at the age of 88.

June is the loving mother of Bruce (Melodee) Rupert and Laurie Eaton; dear grandmother of Alexandra Eaton and Erin (Tyler) Do; adoring great grandmother of Arawyn and Isolde Do; and beloved sister in law of Sarah Hauxwell, Nancy Hall, Barbara Peck, James Michael (Sheila) Rupert and Susan (Lorne) Minor. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Arthur Rupert; brothers Burt (Mary Jeanne) Hauxwell, Robert Hauxwell and Marvin (Betty) Hauxwell; and her brothers-in-law Dennis Rupert and John Rebman.

June was a lifelong resident of Lake Orion. She worked as a secretary at Lake Orion Junior High School, and was a dedicated member of Lake Orion United Methodist Church.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service, at Lake Orion United Methodist Church.

In honor of June, memorial donations may be made to Lake Orion United Methodist Church, Kitchen Fund. Reflections may be shared with the family at www.sparksgriffin.com.