Ron Mancini, 85

Ron Mancini, a longtime resident of Lake Orion, passed away on Nov. 23, 2024 at 85 years of age.

Outside of working for Chrysler for many years, Ron just loved cars. And racing them. Over the years, he set many records at the track and earned many trophies along the way. Ron achieved so much success that he was inducted into the NHRA Hall of Fame, as well at the Michigan Motor Sports Hall of Fame.

Ron also loved and greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and making people laugh.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife Judith and his parents Romeo and Nancy Mancini. He leaves behind his four sons, Jeff (Kirsten), Mark (Brittany), the late Ron (Sue), and Greg (Tracy); grandkids, Jennifer, Vincent and Megan; great grandkids Ethan and Judith; and brother Lou (Lori) Mancini.

The family is planning to have a memorial service in late Spring of 2025.

Reflections may be shared with Ron’s family at sparksgriffin.com.