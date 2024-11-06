Robert Burton

Robert “Bob” Dale Burton of Lake Orion, died November 1, 2024. He was 89 years old.

Beloved husband of Lola; loving father of Robin (Larry) Hall, Lora Walters, and Scott (Rhonda) Burton; proud grandpa of Benjamin (Katie), Nickolas (Amy), Timothy (Megan), Mylissa (Rick), Ryan, Keith, and Tyler; great-grandpa of Ella, Liam, Rylee, Alayna, Isaac, and Suzy; dear brother of Linda Carpenter, Thomas (Gloria) Thompson, and the late Beverly Bigham.

Bob was a veteran of the US Air Force. He worked as a parts handler for General Motors and retired after 32 years of service.

A private celebration of Robert’s life will be held. Suggested memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association.

