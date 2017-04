State Rep. John Reilly of Oakland Township will host open office hours on Monday, April 24 at the Orion Township Public Library, 825 Joslyn Road in Lake Orion from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

“I look forward to the opportunity to listen and learn what issues are important to people,” Rep. Reilly said. “Meetings like this are a great way to keep government open and accountable.”

No appointment is necessary. Those unable to attend may contact Rep. Reilly at 517-373-1798 or via email at JohnReilly@house.mi.gov.