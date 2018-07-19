Re: The proposed roundabout at the Miller/Orion/Flint streets intersection in Lake Orion

This letter is regarding the roundabout that is going to be constructed on E. Flint Street and Orion Road.

This construction is designed to allow a steady flow of traffic through that intersection. The problem is, this situation will not solve the problem of the traffic. That will remain the same, but the flow of traffic will stop at the center of the business district, which has the only stop light in the village. At the peak time of heavy traffic there will be a long line of cars backed up. People will have a difficult time trying to park their cars so that they can shop in the village.

Hopefully, this information will make some people and business owners aware of the potential problem this could cause.

Thank you,

Gary Soulliere

Lake Orion

Not everyone is angry or upset about this project – I, for one, am thrilled.

Roundabouts can be a great addition to a community. They look beautiful, they’re efficient, and the rest of the world seems to be able to use them just fine.

People are afraid of what they don’t understand, and old dogs don’t like to learn new tricks.

It’s high time for this old town to become a little more modern. — Sarah W.

(Posted on lakeorionreview.com)