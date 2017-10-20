Purrenhage, Mary L.; 76, of Lake Orion

Mary Louise Purrenhage; of Lake Orion; age 76; passed away October 18, 2017. Mary is the beloved wife of the late James Purrenhage of 41 years; loving mother of James (Lillian Mae) Purrenhage, Sara (Anthony) Anderson, Joseph Purrenhage, Karen (Stephen) Chicosky, Molly (Jason) Ashley and Benjamin (Jennifer) Purrenhage; loving grandma of 15; and dear great grandma of 6. Mary was also preceded in death by her special friend Ty Fox.

Mary was a retired nurse at POH Hospital and an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mary was also active in many other clubs where she had many friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.