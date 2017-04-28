Public Notice — Orion Twp. Planning Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 7:05 p.m. in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

Public Hearing at 7:05 p.m. regarding PC-2016-17, Township Initiated Text Amendment to Zoning Ord. No. 78, Article XXXIV, BIZ Design Standards. Providing for repeal of conflicting ordinances and portions thereof; and, providing an effective date.

If you are not able to attend, you may send correspondence to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Planning Commission to express your concerns and comments. A copy of the proposed text amendment is on file in both the Planning & Zoning Department office and the Township Clerk’s office and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Justin Dunaskiss, Chairman

Planning Commission

Penny S. Shults

Township Clerk