Public Notice — Orion Twp.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission and Board of Trustees will hold a joint public hearing on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 7:05 p.m. in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

PC-2017-02, The Preserve at Baldwin, Planned Unit Development (PUD) Eligibility & Concept Plan. The applicant, Prime Consulting USA, LLC, is proposing to rezone the property from Suburban Ranch (SR) and Suburban Estates (SE) to Planned Unit Development (PUD). The subject site’s total acreage is 48.42 acres and is located on vacant parcels on the east side of Baldwin, south of Indianwood Rd. (parcels 09-08-100-002, 09-07-226-002, & 09-07-226-009). The property is proposed to be developed as 20 single family homes.

If you are not able to attend, you may send correspondence to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Planning Commission and/or Board of Trustees to express your concerns and comments. A copy of the proposed planned unit development is on file in both the Planning & Zoning Department office and the Township Clerk’s office and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 104. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Chairperson

Planning Commission

Penny S. Shults

Township Clerk