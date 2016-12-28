Public Notice — Orion Twp.

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, December 19, 2016

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation: Representative-Elect John Reilly. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Supervisor Barnett delivered a proclamation in honor of The Lake Orion Review’s 135 years of business.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $816,979.69, payrolls in the amount of $183,698.77, for a total disbursement of funds in the amount of $1,000,676.46.

Approved the agenda, as amended. Approved consent agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, December 5, 2016.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing: 2017 Budgets, Monday, December 5, 2016.

Amended poverty guidelines to reflect the Federal Poverty Income Standards for use in setting poverty exemption guidelines in 2017.

Approved amended Great Lakes Water Authority/North Oakland County Water Authority agreement.

Authorized the purchase of a 2017 sewer vactor truck for the Department of Public Works at a cost not to exceed $270,313.00 (includes value of trade in vehicle).

Authorized tuition reimbursement for Firefighter Charles Thompson II, subject to all provisions in the Tuition Reimbursement Policy.

Authorized tuition reimbursement for Firefighter Mitchell Wither, subject to all provisions in the Tuition Reimbursement Policy.

Authorized attendance for Board members at the Michigan Township’s Associations 2017 Annual Conference and Expo.

Authorized 2016 budget adjustments.

Approved the license agreement with the Lake Orion Youth Baseball League for the use of McConnell Park.

Set Joint Public Hearing for PC-2017-01, Gregory Meadows PUD, for January 4, 2017.

Set Joint Public Hearing for PC-2017-02, The Preserve at Baldwin PUD, for January 18, 2017.

Received and filed the request for comment from Planning Commission regarding PC-2016-17, BIZ Design Standards.

Adopted Township’s portion of the Joint Resolution with the Lake Orion Village Council and the Orion Township Board of Trustees in support of the Orion Community Cable Communications Commission 2017 Budget.

Approved the purchase of 20 tables from NBF for the Orion Center, at a cost not to exceed $7,401.40.

Approved the purchase of office furniture for the Supervisor’s office from Closets by Design at a cost not to exceed $8,580.00.

Approved the 2017 Electrical, Mechanical, and Plumbing Inspector contracts.

Received and filed the notice of the purchase of securities.

Authorized the hiring of Jenny Bhatti as Special Assistant to the Supervisor, a non-union position at $14.67 per hour, part-time, up to 29 hours per week, effective 12/29/16.

Authorized a two-year contract with Integrity Testing for random drug testing administration.

Received and filed the 2017 Firefighters Salary Report.

Received and filed the Safe Routes to School Grant Application information.

Approved the update to the North Oakland County Water Authority Interlocal Agreement.

Adopted the Resolution Approving the 2017 NO HAZ Agreement.

Received and filed the Township Memberships report.

Meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

