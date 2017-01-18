Public Notice — Lake Orion

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF

ADOPTED ORDINANCE

PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.92

ACCESSORY STRUCTURES IN WATER FRONT SETBACK

At its Regular Meeting of January 9, 2017, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 26.92, an Ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance, Article 4, Single Family Residential Districts and Article 13, General Provisions, Section 13.11 Accessory Buildings and Structures.

The effects of the proposed amendments are as follows:

1. To amend Article 4, Single Family Residential Districts to add a footnote in Section 4.03, DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS, to reflect the proposed changes in Article 13, General Provisions (as described below), and

2. To amend Article 13, General Provisions, Residential Provisions, by amending Section 13.11, ACCESSORY BUILDINGS AND STRUCTURES, to permit the encroachment of detached accessory structures within the 25-foot water front setback, but not less than 10 feet from the water lot line and edge of Lake Orion; to add criteria for the establishment of such a detached accessory structure including opacity standards, maximum square footage and height standards, and other requirements.

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk 693-8391 ext. 102.or galeczkas@lakeorion.org.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: January 16, 2017

Posted: January 13, 2017