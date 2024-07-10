Oxford’s Posey Cardinals win Poney League championship

Oxford’s Posey Cardinals won the Oxford and Lake Orion area league championship Pony League in June.

The team is made up of 13 to 15-year-olds and is part of the Oxford Recreational Baseball Association (ORBA.)

The Cardinals finished their season 11-2 on a five-game winning streak.

Thirteen players made up the Cardinals’ roster, including Gary Alvarado, Rhys DiLoranzo, Max Soper, Mason Rodriguez, Matthew Leskie, Jaylan Brown, Shane Honaker, Mason Montgomry, Asher Cox, Drake Assemany and Devin Tisdail.

The Cardinals were coached by Dillan Teal, Tony Brown, Mike Cooper and Rod Honaker. – J.G.