Oxford Scarecrow Festival to feature Fall-themed family fun

Races, chili cookoff, Dad’s Zone and hayrides

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Oxford’s Scarecrow Festival will return to Washington Square and Burdick Street for its third consecutive year from 10-3 p.m. on Sept. 29, and the Oxford DDA is preparing for its biggest year yet, said Executive Director Kelly Westbrook.

The day will be packed with activities beginning with a 5K and one-mile run starting at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively. Registration fees benefit the free trolley program between Lake Orion and Oxford downtowns.

Beginning on Hudson Street, 5K participants will work their way toward the library before turning around on the Polly Ann Trail. The one-mile run will follow the same route, but turn around on Pontiac Street. Hudson Street will close for the run, but reopen once it is completed, Westbrook said.

Afterward, the fall festivities will continue, featuring the yearly chili cook off, a kids’ and adult pie eating contest, music in Centennial Park, character appearances, free hayrides and more.

Westbrook also said portions of East and West Burdick Street will be closed to accommodate the 70 vendors that will be accepted for the festival. Mill Street will stay open so drivers will have parking access.

The Dad’s Zone is a new addition to the event this year. Partnered breweries will bring drinks to the zone, cornhole locations will be set up and the DDA is working on getting a large TV for Sunday’s football games, Westbrook said. With or without a TV, the DDA made sure Lions fans will not need to worry about missing that week’s game – Detroit plays on Monday night that week.

Family fun includes the festival’s Kids Zone, where children can grab balloons, get their faces painted, and visit the bracelet-making station.

Also new to the festival this year are activities for kids held by the Oxford Wildcat Community Theater. Kids can expect acting classes, karaoke and shows from theater members.

The Oxford Wildcat will be at Centennial Park at 2 p.m. to kick off tick-or-treating. Kids can get their bags from the Wildcat before lining up on each side of M-24,

“All the business owners come outside of their buildings with a big bowl of candy,” Westbrook said. “And the kids just walk by and the businesses put candy in their bags, and they trick-or-treat throughout all of downtown.”

That is the DDA’s goal – bringing people downtown and to Oxford’s local businesses. Last year’s festival saw around 2,400 attendants and 200 runners, making it the largest event Oxford’s DDA ever hosted, Westbrook said, adding that the restaurants always do well on festival day and are a “top Sunday” for stores that are open.

“Even for businesses who aren’t open, you’re getting that many people to walk by your windows and just to see your storefronts,” Westbrook said.

She said the reason she loves events is because she believes it “promotes economic vitality and growth. Because, if we’re bringing people downtown and they’re enjoying downtown, they ultimately are going to want to come back.”

The DDA is still accepting vendors for the festival’s market. Those interested can apply by visiting downtownoxford.info.