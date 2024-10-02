Oxford Leader building for sale

OXFORD — View Newspaper Group, owner of 21 community newspapers including the Oxford Leader, Lake Orion Review, Clarkston News and The Citizen, is pleased to announce they will be relocating to a new office space following the announcement of the sale of their current space on Lapeer Road in Oxford.

“When View Newspaper Group acquired the Oxford Leader, Lake Orion Review, Clarkston News and The Citizen in 2022 the current office spaces for the newspapers were not part of the sale. As such we knew a move would be in our future,” said View Newspaper Group Publisher Wes Smith. “The current owners of the building at 666 S. Lapeer Road in Oxford announced last week their intention to sell the space. Some readers have contacted our team asking if the paper is also for sale. To be clear, the sale only relates to the building. View Newspaper Group and its 21 locally-owned, locally-connected newspapers are not for sale and not going anywhere. We are proud to be your community connection and look forward to serving readers for generations to come.”

Smith added that the new office space will be nearby the current location and more details will be announced when available.

Questions about the building can be directed to the number on the for sale sign located on the property.

Questions regarding View Newspaper Group can be directed to Brand Manager Emily Caswell at ecaswell@mihomepaper.com.