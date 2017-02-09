Outhouse Races and Ice Golf highlight activities during Winterfest 2017

Scores of people braved the frigid temperatures on Saturday to take part in Lake Orion’s annual Winterfest celebration.
The Lake Orion Lions Club once again ran for the outhouses — um, held the annual Outhouse Races — with teams of three competing in a raucous race and plunger/basketball challenge.
The races were on Broadway Street in the village, with the winning team taking home the Golden Toilet Seat award.
Over on Lake Orion, the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club held their Ice Golf tournament, with teams of four playing a cool 18.
Both events helped raise funds for the Lions and Rotary Club programs. — J.N.

Tim Williams chips to the ‘green’ during a round of ice golf on Lake Orion. They do this for fun?
