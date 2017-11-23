Ortonville shooter arraigned, faces 8 felony counts

By Shelby Stewart

Ortonville Citizen Staff Writer

The suspect in the shooting of two people in Ortonville has been issued an 8 count felony warrant against him. He was arraigned on Nov. 17.

Michael Quigley was taken into custody on Nov. 15 in connection with the shooting, and he currently has an 8 million dollar bond without the normal 10 percent.

The charges include 2 counts of assault with intent to murder, 1 count of assault with a dangerous weapon, 1 count of first degree home invasion and 4 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. All of those charges together could lead to multiple life sentences.

“He’s looking at anywhere from a couple life sentences to an amount of years,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon Substation commander Lieutenant Greg Glover.

“He’s a guy we’ve had numerous contacts with,” said Glover.

The two victims, a 33-year-old woman and a man, were shot on Nov. 14 at around 8 p.m., and from there the suspect fled and was on the run until he was arrested the following night.

“This was not an active shooter,” said Glover. “This was a targeted shooting over some domestic issues and a pending divorce.”

Though the weapon was eventually found discarded, the police still had to treat it as if he was armed and dangerous, said Glover, which is why they went to the extremes they did.

“The fact that a weapon was found didn’t mean he wasn’t armed,” said Glover.

The incredible police presence in Ortonville is why Glover believes that the suspect did not get more than a mile from the crime scene, unable to go out without being spotted by an officer, civilian or helicopter.

Quigley was found by a home owner who noticed that his van had fogged windows and suspected that someone may have been hiding in it. He called 911 and proceeded to confront the man with his own firearm.

“The homeowner that found him did a good job contacting 911,” said Glover. “He handled it very well and should be commended for the actions he took.”

Though the homeowner did what he thought was right, it was not an action that Glover would recommend.

“I would recommend to not approach,” said Glover. “You don’t know what a person is capable of, however this situation worked, but I would not recommend it.”

During the whole search, many residents were stuck in their homes and work places, and Glover recognizes them.

“I want to thank the residents for their patience while we dealt with this and their cooperation while this all played out,” said Glover.

The pretrial date for Quigley is set for Dec. 4.

The two victims were rushed to Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc. Both are in stable condition. According to Oakland County Sherriff Office, the male was shot in the eye and the female was shot in the back of the head.

The female victim was the wife of Quigley who had recently filed for divorce and was in the process of trying to obtain a personal protection order against him. The two have four children together. Quigley was reportedly distraught about the separation.

Before the shooting occurred, the car Quigley drove ran out of gas, which led him to flee the scene on foot. The gun, a .22-caliber revolver, was discarded in nearby bushes, as was his cell phone.

Quigley was found Wednesday afternoon hiding in an unlocked van and was taken into police custody.

A resident of the condo complex, who asked to remain anonymous, gave an account of the incident, describing it “as a horror movie.”

The woman was home in her condo above the victims when she heard a loud commotion from the downstairs condo, like pounding on a door.

She then heard two “thunks.”

“It sounded like someone being hit with a board. It didn’t sound like gunshots, but I assumed it was gunshots,” she said. “Then I heard screaming and commotion in what I thought was the stairwell. I picked up the phone and called 911. It was that severe of a scream. I could tell that this woman was trying to get away from this man. She was fighting for her life at that point.”

The resident continued to stay on the phone with 911 and follow their instructions to stay away from the windows and lock the doors while waiting for help to arrive.

“He (the male victim) was saying, ‘It wasn’t me! It wasn’t me! I didn’t do anything!” the woman said.

Awhile later, after the scene was secure, the woman left her condo apartment to see what she could do to help.

The resident knows the male victim in the shooting and described him as a good father.

“He’s a hard-working father with custody of his 3-year-old daughter. He seemed to be an excellent caregiver to his daughter. They were always playing outside and he would take her for walks before leaving for the day,” she said.

The woman told deputies she would take her neighbor’s 3-year-old daughter – who she’s spoken to often – to her condo, where she held the child, wrapping the little girl in a blanket and holding her as she drifted off to an uneasy sleep.

Later, an uncle arrived to take custody of the little girl.

Quigley was an assistant wrestling coach at Waldon Middle School.

“He is not a teacher at the district and never has been,” said Lake Orion superintendent Marion Ginopolis. “He is a seasonal employee.”

Quigley was recently arrested in connection with a hit and run accident on Nov. 10 and released on bond the following day, then proceeded to check himself into Common Ground to seek treatment for an addiction to opiates, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.