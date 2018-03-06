Orion Twp. ZBA – Public Hearing March 26, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 26, 2018 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2018-07: Heather (Wilsher) Dixon, 682 Pleasant Ridge, 09-12-303-003

1. The petitioner is requesting a variance from Zoning Ordinance No. 78. Article 27, Section 27.02. A.5.: a) A variance to build a detached garage (14’3″) which is 1’ 9″ taller than the principal structure (12’ 6″) a) A 248 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 1,150 sq. ft. total maximum floor area of all accessory buildings for lots up to ½ acre, to build a detached garage that would bring the total maximum floor area of all accessory buildings to 1,398 sq. ft. b) A 312 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 750 sq. ft. maximum floor area for detached accessory buildings up to ½ acre, to build an 864 sq. ft. garage that would then bring the total detached accessory building square footage to 1,062 sq. ft. 2. The petitioner is requesting 2 variances from Zoning Ordinance No. 78. Article 27, Section 27.02. A.8. (Up to ½ Acre).: 3. The petitioner is requesting a variance from Zoning Ordinance No. 78, Article 6, Section 6.07 District R-3: a) A 10’ front yard setback variance from the required 30’ to build a detached garage 20’ from the property line (Summer Ave)

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion