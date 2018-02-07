Orion Twp. ZBA – Public Hearing Feb. 26, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2018-04: Dustin Kary, 362 Shorewood Court, 09-03-405-013

The petitioner is requesting three (3) variances from Zoning Ordinance No. 78, Article 6, Section 6.07, District: R-3

1 1. A 6’ 10″ rear yard variance, from the allowed 35’, to build an addition 29’ 2″ from the rear property line (lake side). 2 2. A 11.6% lot coverage variance, beyond the allowed 25%, to build a 453.33 sq. ft. addition which results in 36.6% lot coverage. 3 3. A 27’ 6″ front yard variance, from the allowed 30’ to allow the construction of a second story over the first story 2’ 6″ from the front property line. The petitioner is requesting two (2) variances, from Zoning Ordinance No. 78, Article 27, Section 27.01.C.1.b 1 1. A 1’6″ side yard variance, from the allowed 6’, to build an addition 4’ 6″ from the side property line (north side). 2 2. A 1’ side yard variance, from the allowed 6’, to allow the construction of a second story on the current home 5’ from the side property line (south side).

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion