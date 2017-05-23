Orion Twp. ZBA PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2017-18, John D. Arsen, 965 S. Long Lake Blvd., Sidwell #09-01-401-008

The petitioner is requesting three variances from Zoning Ordinance No. 78, Article VI, Section 6.07, R-3:

• Maximum Lot Coverage, requesting a variance of 5% beyond the allowed 39% Maximum Lot Coverage to build a 264 sq. ft. deck resulting in 44% total lot coverage.

• Minimum Lot Setbacks, Side Yard, requesting a 7 ft. variance from the required 10 ft. side yard setback (southwest) and a 5 ft. variance from the required 10 ft. side yard setback (northeast) to build a deck 3 ft. from the southwest side property line and 5 ft. from the northeast side property line.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion