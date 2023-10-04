Orion Twp. seems to be focused on real estate development

I read an article in the Review last week that told about Orion Township purchasing the Great Lakes Athletic Club and moving the Orion Center to that location.

The GLAC is $8 million to purchase. Please note this does not include moving fees and re-modeling/landscaping that will certainly increase the total amount spent. The Orion Center was built in 2010 for $3,714,000. What is to become of this property? It is in great condition and only 13 years old.

Where is the evidence/details proving the township has outgrown this building? The funding for the GLAC purchase is to be through other township program’s surpluses and not by taxes. Aren’t the surplus amounts from taxes?.

But shouldn’t the voters who elect these people have a say in the expenditures?

Also, the Orion Municipal Complex was built in 2020 and the township spent $18.3 million (funded by bonds) – without voter approval. Do we really want to trust this same group to make such financial decisions without consulting the constituents?

It seems as if the Orion Township Board of Trustees and Supervisor Chris Barnett are more focused on real estate development than giving us an opportunity to voice our opinion.

Please remember all of their activities when voting!

Laura Bringman

Orion Twp.

Editor’s note: The Orion Township Board of Trustees did vote to allow Supervisor Chris Barnett and township attorney Dan Kelley to enter into an asset purchase agreement to put a bid on the Great Lakes Athletic Center. The township has not purchased the athletic center and will have to go through the bid process where they may, or may not, have the winning bid.