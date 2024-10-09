Orion Twp. Fire Dept. recognized for exceptional patient care

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Oakland County Medical Control Authority recognized Orion Township Fire Department personnel on Sept. 26 for their exceptional patient care and outstanding documentation.

Orion Township Fire Department professionals were awarded Certificates of Excellence and service pins in honor of their exemplary performance as Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers.

For decisiveness, persistence and superior knowledge demonstrated during a call on May 6, 2024:

Lieutenant/Paramedic Andrew Martinez, Firefighter/Paramedic Kohli Johnson, Firefighter/Paramedic Josh Johnson, Captain Mitch Tarrance, Firefighter/EMT Charles Thompson.

For persistence, ingenuity, and expertise exemplified during a call on May 12, 2024:

Chief Ryan Allen, Firefighter/Paramedic Scott Lark, Firefighter/Paramedic Dakota Westmoreland, Firefighter/Paramedic Josh Johnson, Captain Mitch Tarrance, Firefighter/EMT Charles Thompson.

For dedication, refined skills, and decisiveness demonstrated during a call on June 29, 2024:

Probationary Firefighter/EMT Blake Daenzer, Firefighter/Paramedic Dan Burmeister, Firefighter/Paramedic Kohli Johnson, Firefighter/Paramedic Alan Muxlow, Firefighter/Paramedic Josh Johnson, Captain Mitch Tarrance, Firefighter/EMT Charles Thompson.

The Orion Township Fire Department transitioned from a Basic Life Support (BLS) service to an Advanced Life Support (ALS) department, effective June 12, 2021. The transition from Basic Life Support (BLS) to Advanced Life Support took years of planning, including purchasing additional apparatus, specialized equipment and medications and hiring and training full-time paramedics.

Advanced Life Support is a set of life-saving protocols and skills used to provide urgent medical treatment. Paramedics qualified to provide ALS are trained and authorized to administer medication, perform injections and conduct airway procedures prior to arrival at a hospital.

Orion Township hires two full-time firefighters

The Orion Township Board of Trustees voted to hire new full-time firefighters, effective Oct. 21, during its meeting on Monday.

Firefighters Brandon Aguayo and Blake Daenzer were hired with the recommendation of Supervisor Chris Barnett, Fire Chief Ryan Allen and the human resources department. Both positions are International Association of Fire Fighters positions and include wages and full benefits.

The Orion Township Fire Department has an established firefighter interview process in place and Aguayo and Daenzer have completed and passed the interview and vetting process by both the fire department committee and Barnett.