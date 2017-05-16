Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Synopsis May 15, 2017

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, May 15, 2017

Meeting called to order at 5:40 p.m.

Held Safe Routes to School Public Meeting.

Resumed Regular Meeting at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation Char Follis, 911 Suicide Prevention Prayer Team. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Supervisor Barnett delivered a proclamation in honor of Police Week.

Heard presentations from Kathleen Klein of Waste Management regarding Green Infrastructure programs and Jim Stevens of OHM regarding water & sewer projects update.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $998,363.40, payrolls in the amount of $213,183.28, for a total disbursement of funds of $1,211,546.68.

Approved the agenda, as amended. Approved consent agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, May 1, 2017.

Approved the Request for Waiver of Special Use Fees for Unity Church of Lake Orion in order to conduct their weekly outdoor markets.

Approved the request for temporary street closure of a portion of Findley Circle in order to hold a subdivision block party.

Approved the request to purchase a pressure reducing valve from the Department of Public Works at a cost not to exceed $11,706.00.

Received and filed the request for comment from the Planning Commission regarding PC-2016-17, Text Amendment to Zoning Ordinance No. 78, BIZ Design Standards.

Set date for joint public hearing regarding Orion Village Crossing on June 7, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.

Appointed Kristen Schweitzer to the Environmental Resources Committee as a non-voting member; term expiring 12/31/2017; reappointed Sarah Payne to the Orion Community Cable Communications Commission, term expiring 6/30/2019.

Authorized Township Supervisor to sign the change order for Superior Excavating in the amount of $28,525.00 for repairs to the Safety Path located on M-24 at Barrington/Stratford, with the understanding that funds will be reimbursed by the Township’s insurance policy.

Authorized the construction of additional pathways along M-24 from Stadium Drive to the existing pathway at King of Kings Church, at a cost not to exceed $29,704.00.

Authorized the acquisition of necessary easements in order to complete the Stadium Dr. pathway extension.

Authorized the participation of Township employees in a second Whole Life Challenge, at a cost not to exceed $49.00 per participant; further, authorized necessary budget adjustments.

Adopted resolution opting into Oakland County’s urban county Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Received and filed the 2017 first quarter report from MMRMA.

Received and filed the HVAC System first year audit report.

Received and filed the 2016 Plante & Moran presentation, and authorized filing the Audit & Management Letter with the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Tabled first reading of the amendment to Ord. 73, Solid Waste and Recyclable Materials Regulation, and directed the attorney to make changes as discussed.

Adopted 2017-2018 Water Rates.

Received and filed the Police/Fire departmental updates.

Held Closed Executive Session to discuss pending litigation.

Meeting adjourned at 9:45 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion