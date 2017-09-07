ORION TWP. BOARD OF TRUSTEES 2018 BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING

By on No Comment

NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
2018 BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING
The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the proposed millage rates in support of the 2018 budget on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.*
Copies of the proposed 2018 budget are on file in the office of the Orion Township Clerk and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above or at pshults@oriontownship.org.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Charter Township of Orion
In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 391-0304, ext. 4001, at least seventy-two hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.
Publish: 9/6/2017

ORION TWP. BOARD OF TRUSTEES 2018 BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING added by on
View all posts by James Newell →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.