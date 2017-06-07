Orion Twp. Bd. of Trustees Synopsis, Regular Meeting, 6-5-17

Orion Township Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, June 5, 2017

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation: Pastor Rochelle Beckemeyer, Echo Christian Fellowship. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized Eagle Scouts Connor Barrett and Ryan McGraw for their contributions to the Orion Township community.

Recognized Lake Orion High School FIRST Robotics Team #302 as Citizens of the Month in honor of their successful season.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $3,097,065.57, payrolls in amount of $244,183.08, for a total disbursement of funds in the amount of $3,341,248.65.

Approved the agenda, as amended. Approved the consent agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, May 15, 2017. Approved Minutes, Special Public Meeting: Safe Routes to School, May 15, 2017.

Approved Minutes, Special Joint Planning Meeting, May 17, 2017.

Appointed Jeff Stout as Voting Member and Chris Hagen as alternate to the Paint Creek Trail Commission.

Set a joint public hearing for PC-2017-14, Orion Commons for June 21, 2017, at 7:05 p.m.

Received and filed the Treasurer’s Report, as presented.

Authorized the lease of a replacement vehicle for the Building Department, total cost not to exceed $7,000.00.

Accepted the notice of retirement from Fire Chief Bob Smith, with regret.

Accepted the notice of retirement from OCSO Clerk Pam Seipke, with regret.

Authorized the Supervisor to sign the updated Memorandum of Understanding to continue Invasive Species Management Program with Oakland County.

Approved outdoor assembly license for ATI Industrial Automation for an outdoor training event to be held on August 10, 2017, subject to compliance with all Township regulations.

Approved the request to sell concessions at Friendship Park from Ortonville Kettle Corn Company.

Adopted resolution approving 2017-2018 Sewer Rates, as presented.

Authorized engaging the services of Titan Lawn Care, Inc., to provide mowing services for the remainder of the 2017-2018 mowing contract.

Approved outdoor assembly license for Kensington Community Church for an outdoor barbeque competition to be held on June 17, 2017, subject to compliance with all Township regulations.

Held first reading of PC-2016-17, BIZ Design Standards, amendment to Ord. 78, and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption on July 17, 2017.

Held first reading of new Sign Ordinance #153 and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption on July 17, 2017.

Authorized the purchase of exercise equipment for Fire Stations 2, 3, & 4, at a cost of $20,000.00 (account #401-958-977); further, authorized necessary budget adjustments.

Authorized sending Oakland County notice indicating the Township’s intent to purchase tax foreclosed parcel #09-03-253-001.

Scheduled a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. on June 15, 2017, at Fire Station #1 for a board workshop regarding the fire station remodel.

Received and filed the Police/Fire departmental updates.

Meeting adjourned at 8:51 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion