Orion Twp. – ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-266

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-266

PC-2018-20, TOWNSHIP-INITIATED REZONING REQUEST

TRAILWAYS

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, July 16, 2018, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2018-20, Township-Initiated Rezoning, a request to rezone unaddressed parcels (09-12-304-009, 09-13-201-003, 09-28-502-002, 09-21-502-006, 09-21-276-002, 09-16-426-002, 09-16-226-002, 09-09-426-027, 09-09-226-016, and 09-04-201-006) from Unclassified to Recreation-2 (REC-2), Charter Township of Orion, applicant.

Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 07.18.18