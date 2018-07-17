Orion Twp. – ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-265 – AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-265

AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78,

ZONING ORDINANCE

ARTICLES II, III, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, XI,

XIV, XVI, XVIII, XIX, XX, XXI, XXII, XXIII,

XXIV, XXVI, XXVII & XXXV

AND DELETING ARTICLE XXV

SCHEDULE OF REGULATIONS

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, July 16, 2018, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted an ordinance amending the Zoning Ordinance No. 78, Articles II, III, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, XI, XIV, XVI, XVIII, XIX, XX, XXI, XXII, XXIII, XXIV, XXVI, XXVII & XXXV and deleting Article XXV, for the Charter Township of Orion, Michigan; providing for repeal of conflicting ordinances and portions thereof; and providing an effective date.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION ORDAINS:

SECTION 1 of Ordinance

Pursuant to the provisions of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, pursuant to all applicable provisions of law, Article II is amended by adding the herein after language in the Article as follows:

ARTICLE II – Construction of Language & Definitions

* * *

Section 2.01 – Definitions

* * *

Front Setback For a Structure: In determining the placement of a structure on a lot, the front building setback line shall be measured from the future right-of-way line as provided in the map of Road Right-of-Way Widths within the Charter Township of Orion Master Plan or from the acquired highway easement whichever is greater. This provision relates solely to the measurement made for locating a structure on a lot and is not intended to limit use of the property in other respects. Unless and until the area between the existing and future right-of-way lines is acquired or dedicated for public use, such area shall in all respects, be considered to be private property for private use. Thus, for determining density of use and other calculations relating to the layout and substantive use rights of the property, the existing right-of-way line shall be applicable (or highway easement, whichever is greater).

SECTION 2 of Ordinance

Pursuant to the provisions of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, pursuant to all applicable provisions of law, Articles III, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, XI, XIV, XVI, XVIII, XIX, XX, XXI, XXII, XXIII, XXIV, XXVI, XXVII & XXXV are amended by adding the herein after language in the Articles as follows:

(A summary of the provisions of the ordinance follows.)

Article XXVI Schedule of Regulations was abbreviated, footnotes were removed and added to the appropriate zoning districts.

SECTION 3 of Ordinance

Pursuant to the provisions of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, pursuant to all applicable provisions of law, Article XXV is deleted.

SECTION 4 of Ordinance

All other ordinances or parts of ordinances which are inconsistent or in conflict herewith are hereby repealed to the extent of such inconsistency or conflict.

SECTION 5 of Ordinance

The various parts, sections and clauses of this Ordinance are declared to be severable. If any part, sentence, paragraph, section or clause is adjudged unconstitutional or invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, the remainder of the Ordinance shall not be affected.

SECTION 6 of Ordinance

This Ordinance shall be published in full in a newspaper of general circulation in the Charter Township of Orion, qualified under State law to publish legal notices, and shall become effective upon publication, as provided by law.

SECTION 7 of Ordinance

This Ordinance is hereby declared to have been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion at a meeting thereof duly called and held on the 16th day of July 2018 and ordered to be given publication in the manner prescribed by the Charter of the Township of Orion.

Complete copies of the Ordinance can be viewed on the Township’s website, www.oriontownship.org (see Orion Township Board meeting packets) and also are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, where they may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 07.18.18