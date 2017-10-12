Orion Historical Society seeks news members, offers free t-shirt

The Orion Historical Society is offering a free t-shirt for new and renewed memberships in the society until the end of the year. The membership will last through Dec. 31, 2018.

An individual membership costs $25. A family membership runs $35 and includes two t-shirts. A student wishing to join is charged $15. Additional shirts are also available for $20 each.

The t-shirt is a gray short sleeve shirt and has a depiction of the amusement park that used to be on Park Island. The shirt is available in sizes small, medium, large, XL, 2X, 3X and is made of 100 percent cotton.

Those wishing to join OHS and receive their free shirt should contact Jeff Sutherland at 248-693-2064. He can also be reached by email at jsutherland2@comcast.net

The Orion Historical Society was founded in 1994 as a community organization dedicated to the preservation of Orion’s legacy.

Join the Orion Historical Society to learn about Orion Township’s history and work on projects to preserve the past. Their meetings are typically held on the second Monday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Orion Township Library, 825 Joslyn Rd.

November’s meeting, however, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Clansman Pub in Canterbury Village, 2325 Joslyn Road. — J.O.